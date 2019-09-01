CPI(M), Congress promise to help ‘genuine citizens’ left out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI (M) has said that the massive exclusion of people from the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam has roused legitimate fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded and justice should be ensured to them. CPI (M) said that the government should spell out what will be the status and rights of those who have been excluded.

“Till their appeals are heard and the process is completed, the status quo should be maintained with regard to their existing rights and facilities. In Assam, an all-parties meeting must be convened to discuss the matter,” it said. The CPI (M) has sought that the right of appeal to be processed through a judicial mechanism.

The Congress too said that they will stand by all genuine Indian citizens left out of NRC. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi held discussions with top party leaders on the issues. The party leadership has sought details of people left out of the NRC and is working out a plan with its functionaries in Assam to help and provide legal aid to those affected, sources said.

“The BJP propaganda on this issue has been debunked and they cannot run away or pass the buck now as it is their government in Assam,” Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Congress’ Mukul Sangma said the NRC is an exercise under the Assam Accord and “the stand of our party is clear that the rights of real citizen should be safeguarded”.