Former ward councillor gunned down in daylight in Patna

The bike-borne miscreants killed 50-year-old Nageshwar Rai in broad daylight and managed to escape unchallenged comfortably through the main route.

Published: 01st September 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A former ward councillor of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) was gunned down by two unidentified miscreants on Sunday, while the director-general of police and was awarding 300 cops including 15 IPS officers at police HQ.

As per locals, one of the miscreants who was sitting behind the rider was wearing a white shirt.

The bike used in the crime, according to the footage captured by a CCTV camera near the spot, was without a registration number.

Meanwhile, local police said that Rai was killed when he was returning from a nearby salon.  Rai had also worked as a home guard jawan in Patna police before he was elected from the ward as a councillor.

Irked at this sensational murder, hundreds of supporters and locals blocked the road at the colony and created a ruckus.

"It is a matter of shame that crimes have gone beyond control and police officials are attending a special award ceremony," locals alleged.

According to official figures, 1,089,02 cognizable offences including the highest number of 14536 alone from Patna district have been registered between January and May this year.

A total of 1277 murders including 119 from Patna district alone have been registered.

