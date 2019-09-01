Home Nation

Fraud cases abound in NDA's health scheme

Sample this: Seven women got added to a family quota to get their Ayushman Bharat cards and the next week they were having delivered babies in a private hospital. 

Published: 01st September 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi had launched the PMJAY in Ranchi last September | pti

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 250 instances have been red-flagged in the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) resulting in de-empanelment of 66 hospitals while inquiries are on in the others.

Sample this: Seven women got added to a family quota to get their Ayushman Bharat cards and the next week they were having delivered babies in a private hospital. 

These are some of the cases of frauds by hospitals and doctors that have been caught during audits  of the PMJAY, which was launched last September amid much fanfare. 

The first malpractice came to light in Jharkhand this February. The frauds that have been caught have similar plots — public hospitals illegally issuing referral slips for a private hospital in return for pecuniary benefit, doctor in a public hospital referring the case to their own private clinic even through there was no specialist available there, private hospitals asking patients for money and approving procedures even though it might not have been required.

But, officials insist that there are no reasons to worry, as yet. “We have a very strict gate-keeping and zero tolerance approach towards fraud and therefore any case of possible fraud is instantly investigated by state health authorities,” said a senior official of the National Health Authority that runs the PMJAY.
The official added that FIRs were lodged in cases where recoveries are to be made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health scheme fraud cases
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp