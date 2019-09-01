Home Nation

Illegal mining and encroachment of riverbeds lead to massive flooding in Punjab

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has blamed the ruling state government saying the latter has failed to check rampant illegal mining which had eroded river beds at several places.

Published: 01st September 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sutlej , Satluj

Sutlej river

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Large-scale Illegal mining, the encroachment of riverbeds along the Sutlej river, wild growth and farmer growing crops or trees in dried-up riverbeds has led to large scale flooding in the six districts of Punjab. Over 4,000 hectares of crops in the state have been completely destroyed by these floods and more than 300 villages are badly affected.

Sources said that illegal sand mining in both rivers of Sutlej and Ravi seems to have weakened dhussi bundhs, especially in Ropar district. Due to this, huge craters were formed in river beds which changed the course of the river and heavily loaded tipper-trucks carrying sand. Thus, the dhussi bandhs got damaged and during the rains and flow of water in the rivers, they gave way.

While Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had blamed the state's ruling-Congress government for flood fury as he said that the government failed to check rampant illegal mining which had eroded river beds at several places. He alleged that the government machinery could not check this illegal mining as it is patronized by Congress leaders.

It is learnt that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had time and again written to the authorities and pointed out that sand mining was a serious issue. Also earlier, the World Bank had refused to fund a project for channelizing the seasonal rivulets that flow into the Sutlej due to the mining activities.

Not only illegal mining, but approximately 1.47 lakh acres of the Sutlej floodplain (land adjacent to the river) has been encroached upon near Ropar and as a result, the river is now just 20 feet wide instead of 100 feet.

Sources point out that the other factor is that the farmers have grown popular trees and crops on the dried-up river land which is on privately-owned land and in the same type of land which is owned by the government, there is wild vegetation which has not been cleared by the drainage wing of the Department of Water Resources.

An official of state agriculture department said crops on over 4,000 hectares in the state have been completely destroyed and besides that crops on 24,112 hectares got submerged in 561 villages in thirteen districts.

The maximum damage was in Ropar where crops on 1,715 hectares out of a total 4,000 hectares were completely destroyed.

Also, more than 300 villages in Ropar, Jalandhar and Ferozepur districts were badly affected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhakra Beas Management Board Punjab illegal mining Punjab riverbed encroachments Sutlej river Ravi River
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp