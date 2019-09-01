Justice should be ensured for those left out of NRC: CPI(M)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI (M) has said that the massive exclusion of people from the publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam has roused legitimate fears that a large number of Indian citizens have been excluded and justice should be ensured to them.

CPI (M) said that the government should spell out what will be the status and rights of those who have been excluded. “Till their appeals are heard and the process is completed, the status quo should be maintained with regard to their existing rights and facilities. In Assam, an all-parties meeting must be convened to discuss the matter,” it said.

The CPI (M) has sought that the right of appeal to be processed through a judicial mechanism. The Foreigners Tribunals are not adequate, the Left added.

“The updating of the NRC in Assam came about in specific historical and political circumstances. The CPI(M) is against the introduction of the NRC in the rest of India as the BJP government at the Centre intends to use this process for their divisive communal agenda for sharpening polarisation,” it alleged.

“The present system of sending those declared as foreigners by the Tribunals to detention camps has to be stopped as it is violative of basic human rights,” the party said.

