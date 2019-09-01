Patna diary

Home Nation

According to zoo director Amit Kumar, Patna zoo will provide one female rhinoceros and three crocodiles to its Chennai counterpart. 

Published: 01st September 2019 01:31 PM

By Express News Service

Patna zoo to get 22 animals from Chennai 

After getting a pair of white tigers from Kolkata zoo recently, the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park aka Patna zoo will get 22 animals from Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park under an exchange programme. As per programme, a pair of white Bengal tiger, 12 painted storks, 2 white peacocks, and one python may be among the new arrivals. According to zoo director Amit Kumar, Patna zoo will provide one female rhinoceros and three crocodiles to its Chennai counterpart. 

Patliputra University to host culture meet   

A cultural meet called ‘Tarang’ will be organised by Bihar’s Patliputra University in the third week of November with 15,000 students participating from different state universities.  The event will have 32 cultural events, giving wide exposure to the talents in art and culture. The Raj Bhavan has already given its approval for organising the mega event at Patliputra Sports Complex. The event will feature Hindustani and Karnataka folk music, instrumental play, quiz, modelling, photography, elocution and folk dance among others.  A souvenir titled ‘Patliputra Ki Virasat’ (Heritages of Patliputra) will be released on the occasion. The Patliputra University (PPU) came into existence on March ’18 last year after bifurcation of Magadh University. It has 25 constituent colleges of Patna and Nalanda under it.

IAS Association holds fest

A two-day long Patna Mind Fest hosted by Bihar IAS Officers Association attracted youths, school students and intellectuals of Patna on August 24 and 25. Misu Sinha of Radiant International School won the Crossword championship while Shashwat Sanjeev of Don Basco Academy came second. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar inaugurated the fest and welcomed the move to organise such events.  As many as 60 contestants participated events such as spell bee, and quiz.  Bihar IAS Officer Association secretary Vivek Kumar Singh and other senior bureaucrats attended the event.

Dress code in Bihar secretariat  

The general administration department has advised employees and officials of the state secretariat to avoid coming on duty in T-shirts and jeans in secretariat. A directive has advised the staff to wear comfortable, light-colour clothes while on duty. “Avoid clothes which do not bring repute for office culture like T-shirt and jeans. Prefer comfortable and light colour clothes,” stated the order. In 2018, a circular was issued in which employees were asked to opt for khadi clothes twice in a week while on duty for promoting local handicrafts. 

