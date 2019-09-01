Third round of Indo-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor to be held on September 4 at Attari

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The third round of talks between India and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor is likely to be held on September 4 in which the draft agreement on the corridor might be finalized.

Sources claimed that officials from both sides are now again scheduled to meet for the third round of talks on the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday after India accepted the request of Pakistan for formal negotiations. This time the talks will be held at Attari on the Indian side of the international border.

It is learnt that in these talks, the agenda will be to work out the modalities and finalize the draft agreement between both the countries on the Kartarpur Corridor. The meeting might also work out a strategy in cases such as if any devotee suffers a medical emergency and to exchange information about using the corridor.

After this meeting, another technical meeting is likely to be held between the officials of both the countries in which the alignment of the temporary road could be finalized as agreed by Pakistan in the last meeting held in July.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border is being constructed by India. The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.

As Indian Sikh pilgrims will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib which was established in 1522 by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur of Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of India.

After the opening of the corridor, some 5,000 Indian pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan every day. They will be allowed to travel as individuals or in groups and also on foot. Also Pakistan has assured that no anti-India activity would be allowed.

While the first round of talks was held in March this year at Attari, the second round of talks were held at Wagah on the Pakistani side of the border on July 14 in which Pakistan had agreed to build a bridge on Ravi River.