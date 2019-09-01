Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'National Nutrition Month' campaign

The Nutrition Month campaign's objective is to ensure proper care, providing nutrition supplements to children in the first 1000 days after birth and saving them from diarrhoea.

Published: 01st September 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath announced that there was no outbreak of viral diseases like Dengue, Kala-Azar, Chikungunya, and Filaria due to proper coordination between the departments of the state government.

Yogi Adityanath announced that there was no outbreak of viral diseases like Dengue, Kala-Azar, Chikungunya, and Filaria due to proper coordination between the departments of the state government. | ( Photo | Yogi Adityanath Twitter )

By ANI

LUCKNOW: If a country's children are weak and malnourished, the youth of that nation can never become strong, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.

Launching the "National Nutrition Month" (Rashtriya Poshan Maah) campaign from his residence in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi emphasised the role of public participation in order to make the campaign successful.

"Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) is not just a formality but an important step towards making India strong and capable," Yogi said.

"For the last five years, all programmes and schemes launched in the country were aimed at making India united and excel in every field. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, that ultimately took shape of a massive public movement is commendable. Similarly, this program will also fulfill the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chief Minister Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also announced that there was no outbreak of viral diseases like Dengue, Kala-Azar, Chikungunya, and Filaria due to proper coordination between the departments of the state government.

Touching upon the recent menace of Encephalitis, Chief Minister said that the government has been successful in checking the spread of the diseases with concerted efforts over the past two years.

"The citizens of eastern Uttar Pradesh were angry over encephalitis menace but in the last two years, through concerted efforts of the health department and other concerned departments, we have successfully checked the spread of this disease. Public awareness and mass movement played an important role in this regard," he said.

The Nutrition Month campaign's objective is to ensure proper care, providing nutrition supplements to children in the first 1000 days after birth and saving them from diarrhoea. It is also aimed at the prevention of anaemia and promoting hygiene in adolescent girls.

Chief Minister Yogi also launched 'Yatharth' app at the event which will be helpful in informing the public about field visits by officers of the Child Development and Nutrition Department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Rashtriya Poshan Maah
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp