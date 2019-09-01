UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'National Nutrition Month' campaign

By ANI

LUCKNOW: If a country's children are weak and malnourished, the youth of that nation can never become strong, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.

Launching the "National Nutrition Month" (Rashtriya Poshan Maah) campaign from his residence in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi emphasised the role of public participation in order to make the campaign successful.

"Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) is not just a formality but an important step towards making India strong and capable," Yogi said.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने अपने 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम में नागरिकों से आगे आने और कम से कम एक व्यक्ति को कुपोषण से लड़ने में मदद करने की अपील की



आइये,हम सब मिल कर 'POSHAN Andolan' और 'POSHAN Maah' में बढ़ चढ़ कर हिस्सा लें और इसे एक 'जन आन्दोलन' बनाएं।#PoshanMaah2019 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 1, 2019

"For the last five years, all programmes and schemes launched in the country were aimed at making India united and excel in every field. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, that ultimately took shape of a massive public movement is commendable. Similarly, this program will also fulfill the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chief Minister Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also announced that there was no outbreak of viral diseases like Dengue, Kala-Azar, Chikungunya, and Filaria due to proper coordination between the departments of the state government.

Touching upon the recent menace of Encephalitis, Chief Minister said that the government has been successful in checking the spread of the diseases with concerted efforts over the past two years.

"The citizens of eastern Uttar Pradesh were angry over encephalitis menace but in the last two years, through concerted efforts of the health department and other concerned departments, we have successfully checked the spread of this disease. Public awareness and mass movement played an important role in this regard," he said.

The Nutrition Month campaign's objective is to ensure proper care, providing nutrition supplements to children in the first 1000 days after birth and saving them from diarrhoea. It is also aimed at the prevention of anaemia and promoting hygiene in adolescent girls.

Chief Minister Yogi also launched 'Yatharth' app at the event which will be helpful in informing the public about field visits by officers of the Child Development and Nutrition Department.