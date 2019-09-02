Home Nation

Amit Shah asks Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on Article 370 withdrawal 

Shah said Jammu and Kashmir has become "part of India completely" only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 02nd September 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SOLAPUR: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday virtually sounded a bugle for upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra by raising the withdrawal of Article 370 and launching a two-pronged attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Shah also said Maharashtra will be the first state in the country where elections will be held after nullification of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a campaign rally in Latur district of Maharashtra on April 9 had appealed to first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.

Shah was in the south Maharashtra city to attend a rally on the occasion of culmination of the second leg of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', launched on August 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He also took a dig at the Congress and the NCP over a string of leaders from both the parties crossing over to the ruling BJP on the eve of elections.

"I ask Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to make their stand clear on our decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution before they go for campaigning in Maharashtra," Shah said.

In a major decision, the Centre had last month announced bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, which was later approved by Parliament.

"Maharashtra would be the first state where elections will be held after the decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (A) was taken in the both houses of Parliament. This election will decide whether people are with us or not on this decision," he said.

Shah said Jammu and Kashmir has become "part of India completely" only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So many prime ministers came and gone but none had the courage to take such a decision. Sardar Patel (first Home Minister) was given the responsibilities to merge some 300 princely states into India but he was not given the charge of Jammu and Kashmir during Partition," recalled Shah.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "He talks about violence in Kashmir, but I can assure you about not firing a single bullet or a tear gas shell. Whatever Rahulbaba says is being used by Pakistan to make a case before the United Nations. I wonder for which country he is speaking like that".

He also attacked Rahul for "seeking evidence" about the surgical strike and the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force in Paskistani territory.

"Now, the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, himself has admitted that the surgical strike and airstrike had taken place.

If he (Rahul Gandhi) cannot support his own country, at least he can keep his mouth shut," said the BJP president.

Shah also invoked late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a former prime minister and BJP patriarch, to stress that the party has always supported nationalism.

"There have been instances in the past when (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had supported the Bangladesh freedom war. He had represented the Jammu and Kashmir issue when Congress leader P V Narasimha Rao was the prime minister. There are many other similar instances.

"The BJP has always stood with the country on national issues. I had hoped similar response from the Opposition during abrogation of the Article 370," Shah said.

In a dig, Shah said if the BJP opens its door "completely", the NCP and the Congress will be left only with Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan.

"If the BJP opens its door completely, except Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan (a former chief minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader), no one will remain in their respective parties," Shah said.

He also questionned Pawar's "contribution" in providing financial aid to farmers in Maharashtra when the latter was a minister in the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre.

"Pawar should call a press conference and give the details of how much financial help he had given so far to Maharashtra.

"In the 13th Finance Commission, Pawar could bring only Rs 1.15 lakh crore to Maharashtra as against Narendra Modi government, which had given Rs 2.86 lakh crore. It is more than two-and-a-half times of assistance that Pawar had brought for Maharashtra," Shah added.

Several leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the recent weeks ahead of the polls due in October.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Congress and the NCP over their EVM tampering allegations by equating them with a "dim-witted child, who blames a faulty pen for flunking an exam".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Article 370 Maharashtra polls Rahul Gandhi Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp