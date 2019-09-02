Home Nation

Army commander Alok Singh Kler cycles from Delhi to Jaipur to take charge

Lt Gen Kler takes keen interest in cycling, fitness and sports and is also an avid environmentalist and wildlife enthusiast.

Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler cycled the 280 km distance with his two sons.

By IANS

JAIPUR: Supporting the 'Fit India' campaign, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler cycled from Delhi to Jaipur to take charge of the South Western Command.

He cycled the 280 km distance with his two sons -- Aiman and Arman-- and officers in 14 hours on Sunday to take charge of the Sapta Shakti Command as 10th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

He said fitness and the army were synonymous to each other. "It's the basic responsibility of every soldier to keep himself fit," he said and added, it was the sheer coincidence that the Fit India campaign and my cycling to take charge came together.

Lt Gen Kler had earlier also cycled to Jhansi and Ambala Command to take charge.

"Although games and training are organised at regular interval, staying fit is an individual's responsibility," he said and added, it would send out a strong message to officers to stay fit.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned into Armoured Crops in June 1982. A graduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Lt Gen Kler has attended many important career courses at Army War College, Mhow.

He has considerable experience in various operational assignments across India and has served in counter-insurgency/terrorism environ in J&K and North-eastern sector.

