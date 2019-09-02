Home Nation

Chhattisgarh HC admits PIL on stray cattle menace, issues notice to state

The court issued a notice to the state asking to respond before September 26 when the hearing on it has been listed.   

Stray cattle

File image of stray cattle

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A division bench of Chhattisgarh high court headed by the Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Prateem Sahu admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) on a petition over wandering of stray cattle on the roads. The court issued a notice to the state asking to respond before September 26 when the hearing on it has been listed.   

A petitioner Sanjay Rajak cited that despite the relevant provisions of law existing to undertake essential remedial measures to curb the menace of wandering stray animals, the authorities continue to remain inattentive leading not just traffic woes but equally emerging as big pubic nuisance. Stray cattle are becoming a threat to human lives as fatal accidents being reported on roads from across the state and the cattle moving on the roads too remain at risk, he cited. 

Despite the regulations and the necessary infrastructure available to accommodate such roaming cattle, the state authorities are callous and not acting to utilise the facilities, hence the problem turning from bad to worse, it was pointed out. 

“The cattle mostly belong to the owners who reside nearby and they deliberately allow them to roam around on the roads without any control and care. No effort is made to take appropriate action against the persons who own the cattle under Section 355 of the Municipal Corporation Act-1956 and the Section 123 of the Municipal Act 1961”, asserted senior advocate Sunil Otwani, counsel of the petitioner.. 

“The gross negligence and dereliction of duty are prevailing. The concerned authorities have failed to diligently deliver their given roles and responsibilities in addressing the issue in the larger interest of the citizens. Efforts should equal be driven to sensitise the people and owners of the cattle through various media”, Otwani further added. 

The next hearing on the PIL has been scheduled on September 26.

