Chopper ride on retirement day makes it more the merrier for Rajasthan couple

Retirement day is always special but a government school teacher from Alwar made it truly memorable by gifting his wife and himself a chopper ride on his last working day.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:41 AM

File image of a chopper used for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Retirement day is always special but a government school teacher from Alwar made it truly memorable by gifting his wife and himself a chopper ride on his last working day.

Ramesh Chand Meena, a social science teacher at the government school in Saurai, Lakshmangarh, took a helicopter ride from the school to his home, 22 km away for Rs 3.7 lakh – all to fulfil his wife’s dream of flying in a chopper.

All through Saturday, people in shops and markets in the area kept buzzing about the special ride that Meena and his wife took from the government school to their village about 22 kilometres away. Villagers kept their focus firmly on the sky as they waited for the grand chopper-ride which ultimately began at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The school, where Meena taught 34 years, organised a ceremonial farewell for Meena with people taking the couple to the helipad amidst drum beats and bursting of firecrackers. Many even demanded selfies with instant celebrities.

At their home in village Malavali, the chopper circled the village, showering flower petals on villagers waiting to receive them. They landed to a grand welcome by villagers, suitably impressed by the joy ride. For Saurai and Malavali villagers, Meena’s chopper ride is the ‘happening of the year.’

Meena said the idea of the chopper ride came to him about a month ago when his wife, on seeing a helicopter, asked him whether they too could ever fly in a chopper. “That very minute I decided, we will fly.” To his wife Somoti Devi, the ride was ‘most memorable’
“I was thrilled and excited. I am delighted that my husband fulfilled my dream on his retirement day.” Somoti, wearing dark glasses waved out to the large admiring crowds that had gathered to watch this truly extraordinary event.

