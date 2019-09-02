Home Nation

INX Media case: CBI opposes P Chidambaram's interim bail plea, seeks one-day custody

The Congress leader was produced in the court after the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI Monday opposed in a Delhi Court any relief to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case and sought an extension of his custodial interrogation by one day.

The Congress leader was produced in the court after the expiry of his three-day CBI custody which was granted on August 30.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar where senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved an interim bail application of Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to reply to Chidambaram's interim bail plea and said that notice be issued to CBI as it is statutorily required.

"All citizens have to be treated equally," Mehta said, adding that personal liberty of every citizen is equal.

After the judge was informed about Monday's Supreme Court hearing, he asked if there was any direction by the apex court to seek the relief and it being decided today itself.

During the hearing, Mehta asked what was so special and extraordinary in this case.

Responding to his submission, senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for Chidambaram, said the Solicitor General would not have been here if it would have been a normal case.

Mehta said it would be a serious travesty of justice if the CBI is not given time to reply to the bail plea.

Sibal said he wants to argue for bail.

The special court on August 30 had extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till today.

Chidambaram, 73, has been already subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for 11 days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

His son Karti was also present in the court.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

He was earlier produced before the court on August 22 and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

