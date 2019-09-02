Home Nation

Rain-related incidents kill 60 across Uttarakhand this monsoon

All 13 districts of the state were affected with Uttarkashi reporting the highest number of casualties.

Published: 02nd September 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the swollen Pawar river following a cloud burst in Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Rain-related incidents have killed at least 60 people in Uttarakhand this monsoon, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said here on Monday.

All 13 districts of the state were affected with Uttarkashi reporting the highest number of casualties.

Twenty people were killed in Uttarkashi district, including the three onboard a private helicopter which crashed during rescue operations near Modi on August 21.

Chamoli reported 15 deaths, Tehri five, Rudraprayag and Pauri four each, Nainital and Pithoragarh three each, US Nagar and Bageshwar two each, Dehradun and Haridwar one each, the SEOC said updating the overall figures for this season since June 15.

Rescue operations are still on in the affected areas of Uttarkashi and the figures are subjected to revision, the SEOC said.

As many as animals were also killed while the number of houses damaged in cloudbursts and landslides was 457 apart from 39 cowsheds, it said.

Forty-nine houses were fully destroyed, 151 severely and 257 partially damaged, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monsoon in Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Monsoon Deaths
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp