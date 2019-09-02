Home Nation

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh​ to return to politics after term ends

87-year-old Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday and will enroll as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

Published: 02nd September 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the BJP bracing up to build electoral narrative in Uttar Pradesh around construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Kalyan Singh, after completing full term as Rajasthan Governor, is set to return to active politics.

While the BJP is anticipating final judicial adjudication of the Ayodhya land title suit soon, Singh’s identity with the temple movement, besides his Lodh background, is being seen in the party as asset for the saffron outfit.

ALSO READ| Kalyan Singh first Rajasthan governor in 52 years to complete term

The BJP leaders said resolution of the Ayodhya issue would gain pace in the coming months to pave way for the construction of temple.

“Kalyan Singh would return to active politics and he would renew his membership of the party. Though he’s past the age for electoral politics, Singh’s presence in the state will lend weight to the outfit at a time when the party is looking for the consolidation of the OBC vote base in the state,” said a senior BJP functionary.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh to face charges in Babri Masjid demolition case

Supreme Court is in the midst of a daily hearing of the Ayodhya case.After leaving Raj Bhavan, Singh also loses immunity from conspiracy in the Babri mosque demolition case .

“Singh has been a key player in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His return to active politics is well timed, since he shares good rapport with all the parties involved in the land title dispute. There’s anticipation that the construction of the temple could take definite shape before the state goes to Assembly elections in 2022,” added the BJP functionary.

No immunity

After leaving Raj Bhavan, Kalyan Singh loses his immunity from facing conspiracy charges in the Babri demolition case. He was the UP CM when the mosque was razed

