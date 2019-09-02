Home Nation

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar didn't appear before CBI on frivolous grounds, HC told

The CBI counsel submitted before Justice Madhumati Mitra that Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of West Bengal CID, had cited several reasons to seek postponement of his date.

Published: 02nd September 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI told the Calcutta High Court on Monday that former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar did not appear before it in connection with the probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam on frivolous grounds.

The CBI counsel submitted before Justice Madhumati Mitra that Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of West Bengal CID, had cited several reasons to seek postponement of his date of appearance before the investigating agency.

Kumar has moved the high court seeking quashing of a CBI notice, which asked him to appear before it for assisting the agency in the probe into the Saradha chit fund scam.

Refuting Kumar's claim that he was being singled out for questioning by the agency, CBI lawyer Y J Dastoor submitted that several other senior officers have also been questioned in this regard.

The Supreme Court had in May 2014 handed over to CBI the probe into several chit fund scams, including the one by the Sudipta Sen-led Saradha Group, which has duped unsuspecting investors to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore.

Kumar was the commissioner of Bidhannagar Police in 2013 when the scam was unearthed.

He was also a part of the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe into the allegations against the Saradha Group.

The former police commissioner's counsel Milan Mukherjee had submitted before the court that he looked after the day-to-day operations of an SIT in 2013, but the CBI did not consider calling him as a witness till October 2017.

Dastoor said city police personnel had prevented CBI officers from entering Kumar's official residence when he was the Kolkata Police commissioner and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna against the central agency's attempt to question him there.

Justice Mitra, after hearing the two sides, adjourned the court for the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Calcutta High Court CBI Rajeev Kumar Saradha Scam
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp