Sikh girl conversion in Pakistan: Protesters burn effigy of Imran Khan in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Many members of the Sikh community gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission to protest against the “forced conversion” of Sikh girls in Pakistan. The protesters burnt effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and raised slogans against the country and its leader. Police said the protesters wanted to submit a memorandum to the Commission, demanding the protection of the Sikh families in Pakistan. Around 60 to 70 of them gathered at Teen Murti Marg and tried to march to the Pakistan High Commission.

However, they were stopped near the Chanakyapuri police station. Outraged, the protesters launched violent protests near the premises of the Commission, police said, adding that they were detained within an hour. On Sunday, members of the Sikh community submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the issue at the United Nations.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam last month before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province. An FIR was registered against six people in the case. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony also went gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl is seen sitting beside Hassan, her groom, and saying that she was marrying him willingly.

