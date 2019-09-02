Home Nation

Sikh girl conversion in Pakistan: Protesters burn effigy of Imran Khan in Delhi

Around 60 to 70 protesters gathered at Teen Murti Marg in Lutyens' Delhi and were scheduled to march to the Pakistan High Commission.

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sikh community burn an effigy representing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Members of Sikh community burn an effigy representing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against alleged conversion of minorities in Pakistan near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many members of the Sikh community gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission to protest against the “forced conversion” of Sikh girls in Pakistan. The protesters burnt effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and raised slogans against the country and its leader. Police said the protesters wanted to submit a memorandum to the Commission, demanding the protection of the Sikh families in Pakistan. Around 60 to 70 of them gathered at Teen Murti Marg and tried to march to the Pakistan High Commission.

ALSO READ: Sarabjit's sister urges people to protest against Sikh girl's forcible conversion, marriage in Pakistan

However, they were stopped near the Chanakyapuri police station. Outraged, the protesters launched violent protests near the premises of the Commission, police said, adding that they were detained within an hour. On Sunday, members of the Sikh community submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the issue at the United Nations.

The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam last month before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province. An FIR was registered against six people in the case. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony also went gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl is seen sitting beside Hassan, her groom, and saying that she was marrying him willingly.

Pak PM under fire
The protestors burnt effigies of Pakistan PM Imran Khan and raised slogans against the country

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan Sikh Girl's Conversion
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp