Sugarcane cultivation can't be banned suddenly in drought-hit Marathwada: CM Fadnavis

There had been reports in media last week about a report by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner recommending the ban of sugarcane crop in the drought-prone region.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:14 PM

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the sugarcane cultivation can’t be banned suddenly in Marathwada. There had been reports in media last week about a report by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner recommending the ban of sugarcane crop in the drought-prone region.

While replying to questions regarding the recommendations, CM Fadnavis said that in the drought-hit areas, huge amount of water is spent on sugarcane which leads to problems for other farmers. However, he added that the other side of the issue can't be ignored as sugarcane is a dependable and beneficial crop grown by a large number of farmers.

Fadnavis also said that due to water constraints, sugarcane farmers will have to follow drip irrigation and the state government will provide 80 per cent subsidy for it. Though there will not be any sudden ban on sugarcane, ways to reduce dependency on sugarcane would certainly be explored.

Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, while denying having any report being submitted to the government, has stated that the administration is exploring ways for more judicious use of water. A ban on sugarcane cultivation was suggested by the experts, he confirmed.





