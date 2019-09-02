Home Nation

Tantrik shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh

40-year-old Lalta Prasad was going with the assailant to Khakhapur village for an exorcism job.

Published: 02nd September 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By IANS

PRATAPGARH: A 40-year-old tantrik has been shot dead in the Fatahanpur police station area in Pratapgarh district. The incident took place on Sunday and an FIR has been registered against an unidentified biker with whom the victim, Lalta Prasad, was last seen.

Prasad, a resident of Narayanpur Kala and an on-call exorcist for almost a decade, was approached by the youth on Sunday.

According to Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Singh, "The youth wanted Prasad to accompany him to Khakhapur village for an exorcism job. As they approached the Bari Nahar bridge in Fatahanpur, the youth asked Prasad, who was riding pillion, to get off his bike. Prasad did as told and was shot in the chest from close range."

The biker escaped before the villagers working in a nearby field rushed to the bridge after hearing the gunshot. They informed the police who took Prasad to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Prasad's family members said that they had seen the biker hovering near his house for the past three days. "It is clear that the man was doing a recce with the intent to kill. We are probing his motive," the SP said. A police team has been formed to crack the case and the family members are being interrogated to find the motive behind the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh crime UP exorcist shot dead Pratapgarh Police Pratapgarh exorcist killed
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp