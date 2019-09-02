Home Nation

Truck cleaner beaten up in Himachal Pradesh over child theft suspicion, 7 held

The victim was looking for a water source nearby when he saw the child and greeted him.

Published: 02nd September 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHIMLA: As rumours of child theft spread, a mob thrashed a truck cleaner in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday on suspicion he was trying to abduct a child, police said.

People beat Rakesh Kumar, 37, after a child ran away from him when he greeted the kid with 'namaste' near the Gammon Bridge, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

A resident of Bilaspur, Kumar was looking for a water source nearby when he saw the child and greeted him, Singh said.

When he reached Shangri Bagh, some people gathered there thrashed him, suspecting he was trying to abduct the child, Singh said.

The child told police officials that he ran away after seeing the truck cleaner because his parents had told him that child lifters were active in the area these days.

The SP said an FIR under various IPC sections was registered at Kullu police station on Kumar's complaint and seven people have been arrested.

The police officer requested public to avoid spreading rumours or strict action will be taken, he said. If a suspicious person is seen, police should be informed first, he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Violence Himachal Pradesh mob violence child lifting Kullu
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp