Two leaders of ruling NDA shot dead in a day in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: Two leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar were shot dead by unidentified men in two separate incidents, police said on Monday.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sant Kumar Singh was shot dead by bike-borne criminals late on Sunday in Mahthi village in Samastipur district, a police official said.

In another incident, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Kalyan Dutt Pandey was shot dead by assailants in Dehura locality of Siwan district on Sunday, a police official said.

The police has lodged cases in both the incidents, but no arrests have been made so far.

Two political killings in a day raise questions over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claims of rule of law Bihar.