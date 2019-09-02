Used 'factory' reference to explain cattle breeding technique: Giriraj Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh sparked controversy over his 'cow birth factories' statement, he clarified on Monday that the word 'factory' was used to explain the breeding technique to the cow keepers.

"With help of the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and Embryo Transplant, the unproductive livestock in the country will be utilized as surrogate mothers. The word 'factory' was used to explain these techniques to friends who pet cows and not to open political factories for people," Singh said in a tweet.

Singh, Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, had on Saturday, said that in coming days only female calves will be born in the country as the government will set-up cow birth factories.

"We will use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres milk, on cows which stop giving milk. We will bring a revolution," he had said.