Article 370, Talaq Bill on 100-day achievement list of Modi's NDA 2.0

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, passing of the triple talaq Bill in Parliament and initiatives on the economic front will top the list of 100 days’ achievements of NDA 2.0 government.

The government has planned to showcase these achievements in a big way. All key ministries have been asked to provide with the details of their initiatives in the past 100 days. A booklet compiling all these initiatives and achievements be released on this occasion.

On the day the government completes 100 days, PM Narendra Modi will be at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing on the lunar surface. Dozens of schoolchildren from different parts of the country will also there along with him to witness the landing.

Sources said showcasing the achievements, particularly revoking of Article 370, triple talaq Bill and the economic initiatives, will help the BJP in the assembly polls in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Officials said t unlike Modi’s first tenure, when report cards of the ministries were presented after completing a year, the government will now do this exercise every 100 days. Ministries have also been asked to form a good governance wing.