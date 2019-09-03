Plot to assassination Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi foiled in Haryana, two held

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Haryana Police have arrested two sharpshooters who had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to murder former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and senior Congress leader, Rameshwar Dudi. The police recovered two guns, eight cartridges and a bike from the culprits, identified as Shyam Sundar and Devendra Singh, who have confessed that they were planning to kill Dudi. An ex-MP from Bikaner, Dudi has asserted that political rivals are targeting him and he has asked CM Ashok Gehlot to increase his security.

During initial interrogation, Shyam Sundar told the police that he had a case of rape registered against him in Bikaner. As Dudi was supporting the rape victim and helping her family in the case, Shyam Sunder was keen to take revenge and wanted to eliminate the Congress leader. The arrested duo even went on a recce of Dudi’s house and other places that he usually visits.

According to preliminary reports, Shyam Sundar had even paid Rs 3.5 lakhs to a criminal lodged in a Patna jail for six guns and 550 cartridges. He has several cases registered against him with Bikaner and Haryana police which pertain to theft, rape and the Arms Act.

The conspiracy to murder Dudi was reportedly hatched in the Bikaner Jail and Shankar Lal Jat, a known criminal whom Shyam Sundar met in Bikaner Jail, was to arrange the guns for Dudi’s assassination. Shyam Sundar also aligned himself with Devendra Singh who belongs to Haryana with the hope of escaping to the neighbouring state after organizing Dudi’s murder. A police contingent from Bikaner has now reached Haryana to interrogate the two arrested culprits.

Meanwhile, Rameshwar Dudi suspects that the arrested duo may be hired criminals. But he wants the police to not only beef up his security but also to uncover the political rivals and forces who may be behind hatching the conspiracy to murder him. “Even earlier there have been attempts to attack me. I think there is a political conspiracy to eliminate me. I will ask the Chief Minister to hold a detailed probe in this matter and increase my security,"Dudi said.