Bhagat Singh Koshyari to take as Maharashtra Governor on Thursday

Outgoing Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao was given a warm farewell by CM Fadnavis today.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari (L) (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan here at 6.00 pm on Thursday, September 5, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said here on Tuesday.

Outgoing Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao was given a warm farewell by CM Fadnavis today. While a Ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Governor by the Indian Navy, Chief Minister presented a shawl and a bouquet of flowers to the Governor at the farewell function. Rao along with his wife Ch. Vinodha left for Hyderabad soon after the ceremony.

Rao conveyed his sincere thanks to Fadnavis, to the members of the State Cabinet and to the people of Maharashtra for the cooperation extended to him during his tenure as Governor of the State.
 

