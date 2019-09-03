Home Nation

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of World Election Bodies head

Arora, who succeeds Lon Mincu Radulescu, the incumbent chairman from Romania, has been given the charge for two years from 2019 to 2021.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora assumed chairmanship of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) for the term 2019-21. The constituent units of the A-WEB are the Electoral Management Bodies of different countries, structured to work together and learn from the experiences and best practices from one another.The flag will remain with Election Commission of India for the two-year term till 2021. Over 110 delegates from 45 countries attended the meeting.

Accepting the responsibility as chairman of AWEB, Arora said the ECI looks forward to further strengthening its interaction and partnership with AWEB Secretariat and member EMBs in promoting the activities of the association and empowering the fellow EMBs through its capacity building programmes. He thanked the members for the trust reposed in the ECI.

Arora said an AWEB Centre would be setup at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management for documentation, research and training; sharing best practices and capacity building.

