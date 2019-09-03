Home Nation

Chandrayaan 2: One step to go before Vikram makes historic landing on moon

Lander Vikram will make a precision landing in the wee hours of Saturday at about 2 am.

Published: 03rd September 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (Photo | ISRO website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The first of the two de-orbiting manoeuvre on lander Vikram was conducted on Tuesday morning to lower its orbit to 104 Km X 128 Km. To complete the de-orbit process, the lander’s propulsion system was fired for a direction of just four seconds. 

De-orbiting is conducted to lower the spacecraft’s orbital altitude to bring it closer to the surface. Lander Vikram will make a precision landing in the wee hours of Saturday at about 2 am. It is scheduled to touch down near the south pole, the first country ever to land a craft in this unexplored region of the moon.

Once the landing is completed, the rover Pragyan, carried within lander Vikram, will roll out on to the lunar surface to conduct exploratory experiments. This will happen between 5.30 am and 6.30 am on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, at 1.15 pm, the lander Vikram separated from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which will continue in its orbit for a period of over a year, mapping the lunar surface as it does so.  

The second and final de-orbiting manoeuvre is scheduled between 3.30 am and 4.30 am on Wednesday to bring the lander’s orbital altitude down to 36 Km X 110 Km. From this orbital altitude, the lander Vikram will begin its powered descent when it approaches the lunar south pole at 1.40 am on Saturday. It will take about 15 minutes for the lander to touch down on the lunar surface, to record a historic first.

ISRO scientists said as the lander approaches the lunar surface, it will begin imaging the landing site to find a safe and hazard-free zone to touch down. This will be crucial as an uneven landing site could tilt the lander and make the rolling out of the rover difficult, which in turn could jeopardise the mission.

After a successful landing, the rover will roll out to carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of 1 Lunar day, equal to 14 earth days, while the Orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year. The lander will remain static at the landing location, and will relay data of the rover and its own to the orbiter, which in turn will relay it to the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) located at Byalalu, near Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram Moon landing
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp