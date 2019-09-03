Home Nation

Former student opens fire in UP college to 'terrorise people', two hurt

The accused Sagar Singh, a native of Dhindhar village wanted to terrorise some students of the college, police said.

Published: 03rd September 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Two students of Multani Mal Modi Degree college in Modinagar were injured after being shot at by a former student on Tuesday, police said.

Sumit, a third year student of Bachelor of Arts and Nikhil were injured in the incident and taken to Meerut for treatment, police said.

The accused Sagar Singh, a native of Dhindhar village wanted to terrorise some students of the college, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar said.

Singh reached the college in the morning and fired upon some students who managed to escape but the bullets hits Sumit and Nikhil, Kumar said.

According to police, the CCTV cameras installed in the college premises were not working when the incident took place.

The family members of injured students have refused to register an FIR.

We are waiting for a complaint from the college management and have interrogated some students, he said.

Action would be initiated against the accused after verifying his role in the incident, he added.

 

