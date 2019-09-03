Islamabad lacks evidence on Kashmir to knock world court's door: Pak's ICJ lawyer

By Online Desk

Pakitan's attorney in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has poured cold water on Prime Minister Imran Khan's hopes of taking the Kashmir issue to the world court.

ICJ lawyer Khawar Qureshi, during a debate on a Pakistani TV channel, admitted that Pakistan lacks solid evidence to support its claims of Indian genocide in Kashmir.

"In the absence of such evidence, it is extremely difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ," said Qureshi.

Pakistan recently threatened to approach the ICJ after its efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations turned futile.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international fora, but India has maintained that it is an internal matter and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in France after which the US president agreed with India's stand that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan with no scope for third-party mediation.