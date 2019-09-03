Home Nation

Kashmir clampdown: A month later, day-time restrictions eased in most parts of Valley, markets shut

They said barricades were removed from most areas of the Valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

Published: 03rd September 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir, Clampdown, Jammu and Kashmir

A Kashmir woman asks for permission to cross the road in Kashmir. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status.

There were no curbs during the day in over 90 per cent of the Valley with the situation being eased in 92 police station areas in view of the improving situation, officials said.

However, many private vehicles were on the road, and inter-district cabs, as well as auto-rickshaws, were plying in some few areas.

A few vendors put up stalls in Srinagar's Civil Lines area, including at the Lal Chowk-TRC Chowk-Dalgate axis in the heart of the city, the officials added.

READ| One injured in stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

They said barricades were removed from most areas of the Valley, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order.

Landline telephones, officials said, were restored in 76 of 95 exchanges. However, services continued to be suspended in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here as well in a few other areas of the Valley, they added.

The officials said mobile services and internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped across the Valley, except in the Kupwara and Handwara police station areas.

Government offices are fully functional and staff attendance is good too, they said. Over 4,000 primary, middle and high schools were functional in Kashmir.

The attendance of teachers has improved and the attendance of children, though low in some places, is also improving, officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp