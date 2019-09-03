Home Nation

Man pushes wife to death in river after tiff in Maharashtra; arrested

Dashrath Waghe, a resident of Khadavli village, had a fight with his wife Surekha Waghe on Monday night when she objected to his drinking habit,

By PTI

THANE: A 45-year-old tribal villager was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly pushing his wife to death in a river after a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Dashrath Waghe, a resident of Khadavli village, had a fight with his wife Surekha Waghe (42) on Monday night when she objected to his drinking habit, police inspector Balaji Phandhare said.

Around 11.30 pm, the man allegedly pushed his wife into the Bhatsa river following which she drowned, he said.

A passer-by saw this and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday morning and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he added.

