Home Nation

Modi-Putin summit at Vladivostok on September 4-5 

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours.

Published: 03rd September 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Russian President Vladimir Putin at Sochi in Russia on Monday. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from September 4 to 5 during which he will hold a bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours. Prime Minister Modi has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests. He will also hold the 20th annual bilateral summit with the Russian president, the MEA said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's Russian visit: Maritime route connecting Chennai with Vladivostok to be explored

After arriving in Vladivostok on Wednesday, the PM will visit a major shipbuilding yard along with Putin. The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks later in the day followed by dinner, Gokhale said.

On Thursday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings and subsequently participate in the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum. Modi and Putin will also attend a Judo Championship taking place in Vladivostok.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Putin meet Vladivostok
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp