Modi-Putin summit at Vladivostok on September 4-5 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from September 4 to 5 during which he will hold a bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours. Prime Minister Modi has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests. He will also hold the 20th annual bilateral summit with the Russian president, the MEA said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's Russian visit: Maritime route connecting Chennai with Vladivostok to be explored

After arriving in Vladivostok on Wednesday, the PM will visit a major shipbuilding yard along with Putin. The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks later in the day followed by dinner, Gokhale said.

On Thursday, Modi will hold bilateral meetings and subsequently participate in the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum. Modi and Putin will also attend a Judo Championship taking place in Vladivostok.

With PTI inputs