Raipur diary

Reading awareness campaign

To promote reading habits among children and facilitate the development of reading habit through functional reading corners and Muskaan libraries across government schools, over two lakh children from 2,000 schools took out a ‘Reading Awareness Rally’ across three districts — Raipur, Rajnan-dgaon, Balodabazar. “Every child should experience the magic of reading and develop a lifelong love for books. At Room to Read, we believe exposure to a variety of good literature has a strong impact on their future learning outcomes,” said Saurav Banerjee, country director, Room to Read India.

Over 63,000 ration cards cancelled

So far 63,000 ration cards have been cancelled across Chhattisgarh during the ongoing verification process and renewal of ration cards in the state. During the earlier BJP regime 58 lakh ration cards were issued and then Congress alleged that a large number of fake ration cards had been issued. Raipur, Rajnandgaon and Kawardha are among the top 10 districts where the maximum number of cancellations has been reported. So far 90 per cent of the ration cards has been verified. Within the revised scheme, the Above Poverty Line (APL) families would also be brought within the ambit of the new public distribution system. For cheap rice under public distribution system, the state’s exchequer will face a financial burden of `4,800 crore.

423 missing minors rescued by RPF

Team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued 423 children during the previous 14 months along the Mumbai-Howrah route of south-east central railway (SECR) zone. Minors, who are either missing at railway stations or runaway kids from home, were handed over to their parents and guardians directly by the PRF. The RPF has also issued an advisory for the parents to keep an eye on their children and discuss with them their problems. The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the various stations equally

assisted the force to trace and rescue the minors.

Heart care for Afghan children

Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for childcare signed an MoU to save children in Afghanistan. Senior consultants from Sanjeevani will train medical professionals from Afghanistan in paediatric cardiac sciences. Sanjeevani Management will also support Afghan children through this partnership. The first dedicated free centre for child heart care began at Naya Raipur-Atal Nagar in November 2012. It’s now a chain of hospitals rendering paediatrics cardiac care focusing on congenital heart disease.

