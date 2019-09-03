Rajeev Dhavan contempt petition: Notice issued to ex-government employee Shanmugam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to an 88-year-old retired government servant N Shanmugam on a contempt petition filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan regarding threats received by him for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sought the respond in two weeks’ time.

Dhavan, who appeared for M Siddiq and the All India Sunni Waqf Board, said he had received a letter dated August 14, 2019 from N Shanmugam, a retired Education Officer, threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

Dhavan had said in the plea that he had also received a WhatsApp message from a Rajasthan resident Sanjay Kalal Bajrangi which is also an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice before the apex court.

The plea said that by sending the letter the alleged contemnor has committed criminal contempt because he is intimidating a senior advocate who is appearing for a party/parties before the apex court and discharging his duties as a senior advocate and he ought not to have sent such a letter.

The letter had stated, “Hindus will not forgive you (Dhavan) for your present Role. If you have a conscience, recuse yourself immediately from (illegible) go back home and sit quietly ruling over your fate. Waiting for the lord’s judgment.”