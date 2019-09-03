Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi will decide on next MP Congress chief: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The former Guna MP's statement comes at a time when there is speculation among political circles that he might look for options apart from the Congress if he is not made the head of the MP unit.

Published: 03rd September 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi would decide on the next Madhya Pradesh unit president and it would be acceptable to all.

According to observers, Scindia has the backing of enough MLAs and ministers to create trouble for the Kamal Nath government whose wafer-thin majority in the 230-member House is due to the support of SP, BSP and Independent legislators.

Scindia had lost the race of CM to Nath narrowly after the Congress came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years of BJP rule.

"Soniaji will take a call on MP Congress Chief. I had a talk with her. High command will take the decision, which would be accepted," he told reporters here.

Queried on speculations that former MP CM Digvijaya Singh was opposing his candidature as state unit head, Scindia asked media persons to put the question to the former, adding that "all were free to express themselves".

Singh, two days ago, had refuted media reports that Scindia had laid down an ultimatum to the party on the post of state chief.

Singh had claimed such talk had no truth and were coming out of social media musings.

"The day Soniaji decides, the new state Congress chief will be appointed. Right now, the post is not vacant as Kamal Nath is the MP Congress chief," Singh had added.

Incidentally, Scindia refused to answer queries on MP minister Umang Singhar accusing Singh of "destabilising" and "blackmailing" the Kamal Nath government.

Speaking on other issues, Scindia said illegal mining in the state must be dealt with sternly.

