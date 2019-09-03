Swami Chinmayanand case: Yogi government forms SIT to probe cross FIRs

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges of harassment and sexual exploitation levelled by an LLM student of SS Law college of Shahjahanpur against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The SIT constituted by the state government would be headed by Naveen Arora, Inspector General, Grievances. It would comprise of another member Bharti Singh, Commandant PAC Ghaziabad. More members would be added if required, the government said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari ordered Bareilly Commissioner and the Rohilkhand University Vice-Chancellor to ensure admission to the law student and her brother. Orders have also been given to provide adequate security to the victim and her family members. The orders came a day after the law student recorded her statement in the SC.