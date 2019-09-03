This Kanpur teacher has 700 kinds of Ganesh idols  ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height

By Online Desk

KANPUR: At a time when the entire nation is rejoicing in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Kanpur based teacher showcased his collection of 700 different kinds of Lord Ganesh idols.

Vikas Shrivastav, a teacher by profession, talking about his collection said, "I have been collecting these idols for almost 20 years and now it has become a part of my routine, whenever I visited far off places, I used to purchase an idol for my collection. Since childhood, I have been collecting these idols and now I have a variety of idols ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height."

The massive collection is a sight to witness as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made. His collection occupies a major space in the house.

Commenting about the same, his wife, Priya Shrivastav said, "It is his hobby to collect the idols and I help him with it. Although cleaning these idols is a big task but I am supportive of my husband's devout nature."

When questioned about making a record, he added, "Whatever I have collected till date is a result of my devotion. Therefore, I do not intend to name my collection for any kind of record. It is just a matter of one's love for the lord."