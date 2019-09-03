Home Nation

This Kanpur teacher has 700 kinds of Ganesh idols  ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height

"Since childhood, I have been collecting these idols and now I have a variety of idols ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height," says Vikas Shrivastav.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

The massive collection is a sight to witness as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

KANPUR: At a time when the entire nation is rejoicing in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Kanpur based teacher showcased his collection of 700 different kinds of Lord Ganesh idols.

Vikas Shrivastav, a teacher by profession, talking about his collection said, "I have been collecting these idols for almost 20 years and now it has become a part of my routine, whenever I visited far off places, I used to purchase an idol for my collection. Since childhood, I have been collecting these idols and now I have a variety of idols ranging 2 cm to 50 cm in height."

The massive collection is a sight to witness as every idol presents a different picture of the place where it was made. His collection occupies a major space in the house.

Commenting about the same, his wife, Priya Shrivastav said, "It is his hobby to collect the idols and I help him with it. Although cleaning these idols is a big task but I am supportive of my husband's devout nature."

When questioned about making a record, he added, "Whatever I have collected till date is a result of my devotion. Therefore, I do not intend to name my collection for any kind of record. It is just a matter of one's love for the lord."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesha idols Ganesh puja Vinayaga chaturthi Lord Ganesh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp