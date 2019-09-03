Home Nation

'You're print journalist, why take video': UP government to examine FIR against scribe booked for salt-roti expose

The video of students of being served salt and roti in their midday meal at a government-run primary school in Mirzapur district had gone viral on social media on August 22.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kumar Jaiswal

Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (Photo | Twitter/ @VinayDokania)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Mirzapur’s district magistrate Anurag Patel on Tuesday said that journalist Pawan Jaiswal was booked after he was found to be part of a conspiracy to malign the government. Patel said he (Jais wal) should have written a news report and taken photos of the primary schoolchildren being served with salt and roti in mid-day meal instead of shooting a video of the incident. 

Patel’s latest statement came three days after the journalist, associated with a Hindi language publication, was booked. Speaking to mediapersons, Patel was seen at a loss of words while explaining the reason for initiating criminal and legal proceedings.“There is a different way to make news,” said the DM. He tried to substantiate the conspiracy charge against Jaiswal by claiming that someone in the video was heard asking Jaiswal to “make a viral video and come and be part of a conspiracy”.

When confronted by a reporter that the word viral was not heard in the video, Patel said: “Maybe he didn’t say ‘viral’ but he is asking for a video to be made. You are a print media journalist, you could have taken photos. You could have printed it, but you did not do it. We found his role in the matter to be suspicious,” Patel said.

Earlier, the DM had endorsed the video claiming that two separate investigations, initiated by him on the day the meals were served, had proved that Jaiswal’s report was true. He had even suspended the teacher in-charge of the government school along with the supervisor at the gram panchayat. But on Tuesday he claimed a third inquiry revealed Jaiswal was also involved.Meanwhile, 100 journalists took out a protest at the collectorate office in Mirzapur over the charges against Jaiswal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP journalist Salt-roti Mid Day Meal Pawan Kumar Jaiswal
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp