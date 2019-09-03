Women Governors in India: Tamilisai Soundararajan's appointment contribute to a new record

By Online Desk

With the appointment of Tamilisai Soundararajan as the new Telangana Governor, we now have the highest number of women Governors in India ever.

The promotion of Soundrarajan came as a surprise for many. She will now join the other six incumbent women Governors.

The count rises to a record eight women governors if we include Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi too.

Here's the list of the women Governors:

1. Mridula Sinha:

Mridula Sinha (R) with Droupadi Murmu | PTI

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, a writer-cum-politician, assumed office during Modi's first regime after she was appointed by President Pranab Mukherjee. She has held significant posts in BJP, including tha of the party's Mahila Morcha chief.

2. Draupadi Murmu:

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu assumed office during Modi's first tenure. She has served as the MoS with independent charge for Commerce and Transport and as Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister during the BJP-BJD rule in Odisha. She is also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

3. Najma Heptulla:

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has an outstanding political career before she was appointed as Governor in July 2019. A six-time Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP vice-president, Heptulla had served as the Minister of Minority Affairs between May 2014 and July 2016 in the Modi regime. She started her political innings with the Congress in 1980. She joined the BJP in 2004.

4. Anandiben Patel:

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel was appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh in July 2019. Earlier, she served as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A teacher by profession, Patel joined politics in 1987.

5. Baby Rani Maurya:

Baby Rani Maurya with PM Modi (twitter Image)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya assumed office in August 2018. A former NCW member, Maurya began her political career in BJP in the early 1990s. She was also the first woman mayor of Agra.

6. Anusuiya Uikey:

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey assumed office in July 2019. She represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha before she was appointed as the Governor.

7. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan:

A medical doctor by profession, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. She served as the TN BJP president between 2014 and 2019. Born in a political family, Soundararajan's inclination towards politics was natural. Traditionally from a Congress family, she differed from the party's ideologies and joined BJP. She is also known for her oratory. She will assume office this month.