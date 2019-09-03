Home Nation

Women Governors in India: Tamilisai Soundararajan's appointment contribute to a new record

The promotion of Tamilisai Soundrarajan to governor came as a surprise for many as she will now join the other six incumbent women Governors, taking the total count to a record eight women Governors,

Published: 03rd September 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

From Left: Najma Heptulla, Anandiben Patel, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Draupadi Murmu (Agency Photos)

By Online Desk

With the appointment of Tamilisai Soundararajan as the new Telangana Governor, we now have the highest number of women Governors in India ever. 

The promotion of Soundrarajan came as a surprise for many. She will now join the other six incumbent women Governors.

The count rises to a record eight women governors if we include Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi too.

Here's the list of the women Governors: 

1. Mridula Sinha: 

Mridula Sinha (R) with Droupadi Murmu | PTI 

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, a writer-cum-politician, assumed office during Modi's first regime after she was appointed by President Pranab Mukherjee. She has held significant posts in BJP, including tha of the party's Mahila Morcha chief. 

2. Draupadi Murmu: 

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu assumed office during Modi's first tenure. She has served as the MoS with independent charge for Commerce and Transport and as Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister during the BJP-BJD rule in Odisha. She is also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. 

3. Najma Heptulla:

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has an outstanding political career before she was appointed as Governor in July 2019. A six-time Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP vice-president, Heptulla had served as the Minister of Minority Affairs between May 2014 and July 2016 in the Modi regime. She started her political innings with the Congress in 1980. She joined the BJP in 2004. 

4. Anandiben Patel: 

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel was appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh in July 2019. Earlier, she served as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A teacher by profession, Patel joined politics in 1987.

5. Baby Rani Maurya:

Baby Rani Maurya with PM Modi (twitter Image)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya assumed office in August 2018. A former NCW member, Maurya began her political career in BJP in the early 1990s. She was also the first woman mayor of Agra. 

6. Anusuiya Uikey:

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey assumed office in July 2019. She represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha before she was appointed as the Governor. 

7. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan:

A medical doctor by profession, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. She served as the TN BJP president between 2014 and 2019. Born in a political family, Soundararajan's inclination towards politics was natural. Traditionally from a Congress family, she differed from the party's ideologies and joined BJP. She is also known for her oratory. She will assume office this month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women Governors of India Highest number of women Governors Tamilisai Soundararajan Anandiben Patel Women Governors Najma Heptulla Anandiben Patel Anusuiya Uikey
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp