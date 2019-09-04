Home Nation

20 killed, 27 injured in Punjab cracker factory blast; CM Amarinder expresses grief

Taking stock of the situation, chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "deeply anguished to learn the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala".

Locals carry out rescue works after a blast took place at a fireworks factory at Batala in Gurdaspur district of Punjab Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

BATALA: Twenty people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, an official said. Sources said the explosion happened in a firecracker factory called ''Namdhari Fireworks'' which was situated near Balmiki Ashram on Jalandhar road in the heart of the city. 

Several people were feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that the rescue operation was underway. "We are trying to locate the missing persons under the debris and are asking the rescued people for information about others who were inside the buildings which have collapsed,’’ said Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, Vipul Ujjawal.

The blast took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said. Such was the impact of the explosion that several houses adjoining the factory were demolished. "Within couple of minutes two houses collapsed in front of me," said an eye witness.

Batala Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Bhalla said, "A total 18 people have died in the blast."

Confirming that twenty people have died so far, Inspector General of Police, Amritsar Range. SPS Parmar said the primary focus is on rescue operations. 

"The factory was issued a licence more than two decades back. All the people working inside the factory died and the real cause of blast is yet to be ascertained. It could be short circuit or a just a small blink from a cracker. A few poeple who were on the nearby road during the blast also lost their lives," he said.

Of the 27 seriously injured people, four have been referred to the Amritsar government hospital, Bhalla added.

The impact of the blast was such that a few nearby buildings were damaged.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the loss of life in the incident.

"Deeply anguished to learn the loss of life due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC and the SSP heading relief efforts," Amarinder tweeted.

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol too expressed grief over the incident.

"Saddened to hear about the news of blast in Batala factory. NDRF teams and local administration have been rushed for rescue operation," Deol said in his tweet.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.

Senior officials of the district administration and police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

