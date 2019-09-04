Abducted Pakistan Sikh girl to return to family today

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jagjit Kaur, 19, abducted from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, forcibly converted and married to a Pakistan boy, is to be handed back to her parents on Wednesday. The two families mutually agreed to her return and dissolution of marriage at a meeting in the presence of Governor of Lahore on Tuesday. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told this newspaper that Kaur will he handed back to her parents on Wednesday after obtaining orders from the relevant court as she is presently at Darul Aman (shelter home) on the orders of a local court.

He said he had received a video of the agreement and had spoken to the girl’s father after the meeting.

Sirsa also released a list of 31 Hindu and Sikh girls allegedly abducted, converted and married to Pakistan youths in last three months. He said the committee would move for their rescue.The development came even as Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to take up the matter of forcible conversions of Sikh women in Pakistan.

“The Union Government should take up the issue at the highest level with Pakistan,” he said after the meeting. Amarinder said he had publicly sought the personal intervention of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for stern action against the culprits.Amarinder Singh also discussed the progress of the Kartarpur corridor with Shah. The Punjab CM said he was satisfied with the work on the corridor carried out by his government.

Now, a Hindu girl abducted in Pak province

While the Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam would be reunited with her family, a Hindu girl, Renuka Kumari, was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration in Sindh province of Pakistan and forcefully converted to Islam. All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat claimed in a Facebook post that the girl left for her college on August 29 but went missing soon after. The girl’s brother said they had filed a report with the police. A fellow student is said to be involved in the abduction, he said.