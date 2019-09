By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent health check-up at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a BJP spokesperson said.

Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat. "The Union Home Minister visited K D hospital in the morning for a check-up and was later discharged," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told PTI.

The hospital authorities refused to divulge any further details. Shah is likely to go back to Delhi on Thursday.