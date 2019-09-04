Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery at Ahemadabad hospital

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent a small surgery at a private hospital in Ahemadabad.

Shah, who was admitted to the hospital at around 9 am was successfully operated for a lipoma and was then discharged, said Dr Adit Desai, managing director of the KD hospital in Ahmedabat in a pres bulletin published this afternoon.

It was a minor surgery. The lipoma was on the back of his neck. It was surgically removed under local anesthesia and he was discharged at around 12.30 pm the statement said.

Shah, who was in Maharashtra since Sunday went to Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. He is expected to return to Delhi on Thursday, party sources have said.