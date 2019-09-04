Home Nation

Centre delaying payments for 100-day rural job scheme: Mamata Banerjee

Published: 04th September 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of delaying payments for the 100-day rural job scheme and restricting works under the programme.

She also claimed the state was ranked on the top in work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), against all odds.

Responding to a question in the Assembly, Banerjee said the Centre was "restricting works" under the rural job scheme.

There had been "delay for payments by at least three months and that even extends to six months, which is causing problems", she said.

The flagship programme of MGNREGA is a demand-driven employment scheme and provides supplementary means of livelihood to people in rural areas, primarily during lean periods.

Banerjee also said West Bengal topped in building houses and constructing roads.

With active support from state irrigation, panchayats, and fisheries departments, three lakh water bodies have been dug, she added.

