CJI to take decision on ED's plea seeking transfer of officials probing coal scam cases

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will decide the listing of the matter mentioned by the ED, seeking permission to transfer 42 officials probing the coal scam cases whose deputation tenure with the probe agency is now over.

The ED has mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, who said, the Chief Justice of India will decide on listing the matter.

"The CJI will take a decision on listing the matter," the top court bench said after hearing ED's plea.

Earlier, the apex court had ordered that officials probing the coal scam cases will not be transferred "without the prior permission" of the court to ensure that the investigation into the massive scam is not affected by induction of new officers.