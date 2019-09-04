DK Shivakumar arrest: Ahmed Patel slams Centre for 'intimidating Opposition'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel blamed the Centre of being solely focussed on "intimidating" the Opposition at a time when the country's economy is in a state of despair.

"It is most unfortunate that when the economy is in doldrums the only priority of this government is intimidating the Opposition," Patel's tweet on Tuesday read.

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar arrest: Protests erupt in Karnataka, Ramanagara boils

The Gujarat MP was referring to the arrest of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday evening in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier yesterday, the Congress party had accused the government of "fabricating its political opponents in false cases to divert people's attention from its massive failures" and said it had resorted to "high-handed tactics" in arresting their party leader.

Karnataka Congress has also called for statewide protests on Wednesday against the arrest of their party leader by the ED.