Home Nation

Doctor's killing triggers resignations in Assam tea gardens

The string of resignations followed after a doctor -- Deben Dutta, 73, was killed mercilessly by a group of agitated tea garden workers.

Published: 04th September 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati Tuesday September 03 2019. | PTI

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati Tuesday September 03 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The tea garden workers and staff in Assam may soon face problems during medical emergencies as several tea garden doctors on Tuesday tendered their resignations.

The string of resignations followed after a doctor -- Deben Dutta, 73, was killed mercilessly by a group of agitated tea garden workers at Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat district on Saturday.

The workers were agitated after one of their colleagues died during treatment. Police have taken into custody around 26 people.

"Doctors in tea estates are employed by the tea garden management. The resignations have created a new problem for us," said a senior tea estate manager while expressing concern over the issue.

ALSO READ: Doctors in Assam stage protest against 73-year-old colleague’s killing

The doctors in Assam on Tuesday also staged a strike in protest against the attack and subsequent killing of Dutta. Emergency services were, however, kept out of the purview of the stir.

Dutta had succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by the tea garden workers.

The doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) also took out a procession demanding justice for Dutta, and demanded security for medicos.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded that the Assam government ensures exemplary punishment to the culprits.

The Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) and Tea Association of India (TAI) have also condemned the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam tea gardens Assam doctor killing
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp