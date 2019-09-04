Home Nation

Former Amethi Congress functionary's son shot dead

According to the police, 23-year-old Neeraj Pandey, the son of former Congress block unit president Ram Asrey Pandey, was killed in Bhaganpur village in Amethi.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMETHI: The son of a former Congress block unit president was shot dead over an old enmity outside his house in his native village here on Wednesday, police said.

Neeraj Pandey (23), the son of Ram Asrey Pandey, was killed in Bhaganpur village, they said.

Around four to five men fired at Neeraj Pandey as soon as he came out of his house in the morning.

He was rushed to the district hospital from where he was referred to another facility in Lucknow, said Piyush Kant Rai, Circle Officer (CO), Amethi.

Neeraj succumbed at the hospital, Rai said.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing and a probe into the matter is on, the CO added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Asrey Pandey Neeraj Pandey Amethi Congress
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp