Fruit growers suffer heavy losses in Valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Fruit growers in the Valley are suffering heavy losses due to continuous communication blockade, restrictions and shutdown since August 5. Abdul Samad, a fruit grower from Baramulla, said apples are ready for harvest but there are no labourers available.

“The fruits are getting damaged on the trees due to the communication. I used to transport fruit to Delhi and other parts of the country. But now there is no way to communicate with traders outside Kashmir,” said Samad.

Adding, “With no traders available to purchase our products, we are incurring heavy losses.” He said they are selling apples in local markets at very low prices. Another fruit grower Ali Mohammad from Shopian too had the same story.According to official estimates, the horticulture industry in the Valley is estimated to be Rs 7,000 crore, with apple leading the fruit production.