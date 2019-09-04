Home Nation

HDI index: Bihar and Pakistan neck and neck with 0.536 points, says Kushwaha

According to UNDP, the Human Development Index of both Bihar and Pakistan is 0.536, said the former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATNA: Refuting tall claims by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on the economy and the Human Development Index (HDI) of the state, national president of RLSP Upendra Kushwaha said that the Human Development Index (HDI) of Bihar is equal with HDI of India's arch-rival - Pakistan.

Kushwaha, also a former Union minister of state for HRD in the NDA-I government, tweeted while quoting UNDP on Bihar: "It's horrible! UNDP says Human Development Index of Bihar, which includes health, education and per capita income, is 0.536. This is equal to Pakistan's HDI which also stands at 0.536".

Kushwaha further tweeted: "The same is the case with the casual workers, self-employed and farm labourers' in Nitish Kumar's Bihar".

He lashed out at Kumar for the economic mess in the state. "Bihar is failing on all fronts but touching the sky in crimes, a great achievement of Nitish Kumar", said Kushwaha.

